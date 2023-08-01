HC upholds Lok Ayukta order referring case related to CMDRF to Full Bench

August 01, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - KOCHI

The Lok Ayukta Division Bench’s order referring a case related to the alleged misuse of Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) to its Full Bench was upheld by the Kerala High Court on Tuesday.

A Division Bench of the High Court consisting of Chief Justice A.J. Desai and Justice V.G. Arun dismissed the petition of R.S. Sasikumar challenging the decision of Lok Ayukta.

The petitioner had moved the Lok Ayukta challenging the decision of the previous Left Democratic Front government led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to release funds allegedly to ineligible persons. Mr. Sasikumar had alleged that the Lok Ayukta had committed an act of judicial impropriety by referring the question of maintainability of the petition to the Full Bench, which was earlier decided by a Bench headed by Lok Ayukta Pius C. Kuriakose.

When the petition came up, a Full Bench of the Lok Ayukta had concluded that it could consider the petitions against a Cabinet decision. The Division Bench of the Lok Ayukta then heard the petition and posted the case for orders on March 18, 2022. The petitioner later moved the High court as the Division Bench of the Lok Ayukta did not pass orders even one year after reserving it for orders.

The High Court disposed of the petition with a directive to Mr. Sasikumar to approach the Lok Ayukta with the plea. Later, a Division Bench of the Lok Ayukta consisting of Lok Ayukta Cyriac Joseph and Upa Lok Ayukta Haroon Ul Rasheed referred the case to the Full Bench on March 31, 2023 after it was found that there existed differences of opinion between them on the maintainability of the matter.

It was this decision of the Lok Ayukta that was upheld by the Division Bench of the High Court on Tuesday.