HC upholds directive to demolish check dams

February 02, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - KOCHI

Structures illegally constructed on the property of PVR Natural Resort owned by Nilambur MLA P.V. Anwar at Kakkadampoyil

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has upheld a single judge’s directive to the Kozhikode District Collector’s order to demolish the check dams illegally constructed on the property of PVR Natural Resort owned by Nilambur MLA P.V. Anwar at Kakkadampoyil in Kozhikode.

Dismissing an appeal filed against a single judge’s order upholding the Collector’s directive the Bench headed by Chief Justice S. Manikumar said it was clear that the Collector had complied with the principles of natural justice and it was after taking into account the attendant circumstances and providing an opportunity of hearing affected parties that the order was passed.

Petitioner’s stance

According to the appeal, the order of the Collector for removing the check dams was not in accordance with the law. They contended that what was constructed was a structure to ensure free flow of water without affecting the movement of people across the land. The Collector had no authority to pass such an order. Besides, the local people were drawing water from the check dams and if they were removed, people would face water scarcity.

