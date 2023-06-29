HC upholds conviction of former KSRTC staff

June 29, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court has upheld the conviction and sentences awarded by the Vigilance Court, Kozhikode, to a dismissed senior assistant in the KSRTC Kozhikode depot in a criminal case registered for misappropriating money.

The court issued the order while dismissing the appeal filed by T. Augustine, a senior assistant who was in charge of cash disbursement in the agency, against the Vigilance Court order. He died while the appeal was pending before the court.

The prosecution case was that the accused during the period from August 10, 1998 to August 11, 1999 while working as in-charge of disbursement clerk had misappropriated ₹1,61,229 by forging the signatures of various staff and pensioners and fabricating bills and office records. He was sentenced to undergo imprisonment for two years each and was slapped with a fine of ₹1,62,000. He contended that the cases had been falsely foisted on him owing to political vengeance as he had switched his membership from the CITU-controlled union to the AITUC-affiliated union.

A. Rajesh, Special Government Pleader for Vigilance, submitted that the court had appreciated the evidence on record in the correct perspective and rightly found that the prosecution had succeeded in proving beyond reasonable doubt that the accused had committed the offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code.