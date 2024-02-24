ADVERTISEMENT

HC upholds Chief Wildlife Warden’s order for driving back Belur Makhna

February 24, 2024 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday dismissed a writ petition challenging the order of the Principal Chief Conservator (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden granting permission to first drive back elephant Belur Makhna, which had rampaged in Wayanad and killed a person, back to the forest safely using Kumki elephants, failing which to capture Belur Makhna by tranquilisation.

The Bench led by Chief Justice A.J. Desai while dismissing the petition filed by Walking Eye Foundation For Animal Advocacy, Thrissur observed the order passed by the Chief Wildlife Warden was absolutely in accordance with law, by giving due care for the well-being of the animal and keeping in mind the lives of persons residing in forest area.

