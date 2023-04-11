HC upholds appointment of Central varsity VC

April 11, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday upheld the appointment of Prof. H Venkateshwarlu as Vice-Chancellor of Central University of Kerala.

Dismissing a few petitions challenging the appointment, the Bench comprising Chief Justice S. Manikumar and Justice Murali Purushothaman observed that Prof. H Venkateshwarlu had been appointed as Vice-Chancellor by the Visitor, the competent authority, as per the statutory provisions and is holding office with legal authority. He had the necessary qualification and eligibility for the post. The court would not sit in judgment over the wisdom of the Visitor in the choice of the person to be appointed as the Vice-Chancellor, it added.