HC upholds amendment to Kufos Act on qualifications for assistant professor post

July 26, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has upheld an amendment to the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos) Act prescribing additional qualifications for the post of assistant professor on the fisheries faculty at the varsity.

The Bench issued the order recently while dismissing an appeal filed by a few postgraduates in Marine Biology, Fisheries and Aquaculture against a single judge’s verdict dismissing their plea against the amendment. The newly inserted Section 45A stipulated that teachers on the fisheries faculty shall have a degree in Fisheries Science approved by the Agricultural Research Council of India (ARCI), in addition to a postgraduate degree in the fisheries subject concerned and other qualifications as mandated by the ARCI.

The petitioners contended that the amendment had the effect of insisting on securing a postgraduate degree awarded by Kufos as a condition for appointment as assistant professor.

The court observed that the statutory provision did not insist that an applicant for the post of assistant professor must hold a graduate or postgraduate degree in fisheries science from Kufos. There was no material on record suggesting that a graduate degree in fisheries science approved by the ARCI could not be obtained from any varsity other than Kufos.

The Bench also observed that the prescription of qualifications for a teaching post fell within the realm of the academic recruitment policy of the institution.