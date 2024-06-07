HC unhappy over MVD official’s lenient attitude

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday expressed its displeasure about the motor vehicle enforcement officers not taking strict actions against those, including vloggers, who drive vehicles in violation of the prescribed road safety rules and standards.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bench comprising Justice Anil K. Narendran and Justice Harishankar V. Menon orally observed that the enforcement officers had chosen to take a lenient attitude towards violators of road safety standards despite its earlier directives for strict actions. The court had earlier directed theMotor Vehicles department (MVD) to take action against those using motor vehicles exhibiting ‘unauthorised’ name boards, beacon lights and flashlights in public places. The court had also ordered action against the unauthorised alterations in contract carriages and other motor vehicles, and also use of such vehicles in public places and uploading of videos of such vehicles on YouTube by the registered owners or vloggers.

The government pleader submitted that the Transport Commissioner would appear before the court and inform the court about the steps so far taken against violations of road safety rules and standards.

The Motor Vehicles department, in a report submitted, said that actions had been taken against a YouTuber and his two friends for setting up a makeshift swimming pool inside a car and driving it through a busy road in Alappuzha.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.