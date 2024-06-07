GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HC unhappy over MVD official’s lenient attitude

Transport Commissioner will appear before the court to provide information regarding the steps taken so far against violations of road safety rules and standards, says government pleader

Published - June 07, 2024 07:02 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday expressed its displeasure about the motor vehicle enforcement officers not taking strict actions against those, including vloggers, who drive vehicles in violation of the prescribed road safety rules and standards.

The Bench comprising Justice Anil K. Narendran and Justice Harishankar V. Menon orally observed that the enforcement officers had chosen to take a lenient attitude towards violators of road safety standards despite its earlier directives for strict actions. The court had earlier directed theMotor Vehicles department (MVD) to take action against those using motor vehicles exhibiting ‘unauthorised’ name boards, beacon lights and flashlights in public places. The court had also ordered action against the unauthorised alterations in contract carriages and other motor vehicles, and also use of such vehicles in public places and uploading of videos of such vehicles on YouTube by the registered owners or vloggers.

The government pleader submitted that the Transport Commissioner would appear before the court and inform the court about the steps so far taken against violations of road safety rules and standards.

The Motor Vehicles department, in a report submitted, said that actions had been taken against a YouTuber and his two friends for setting up a makeshift swimming pool inside a car and driving it through a busy road in Alappuzha.

