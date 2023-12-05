HC turns down plea for medical termination of pregnancy

December 05, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court turned down the plea of the mother of a 14-year-old girl, seeking the medical termination of the pregnancy of her daughter, who was a rape survivor.

The court, which had sought reports from a medical board, noted that there was no health risk to the victim’s child’s health on account of the pregnancy. No lethal foetal abnormalities were detected. The pregnancy was almost in its ninth month and the foetus was gaining weight and getting closer to its eventual birth weight. The vital organs of the foetus were almost fully developed, preparing for life outside the womb. Hence, the court cannot accede to the request of the petitioner though it was in full empathy with the condition of the girl and her family, Justice Devan Ramachandran held.

The medical board had reported that the uterus corresponded to 30 weeks of gestation with good foetal health. It was reported that the termination of the pregnancy was impossible and untenable at the present stage. The board also reported that the baby could be taken out through a Caesarean section and it would be born alive, with a prognosis of a good life in future, the court noted.

