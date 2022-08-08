HC transfers case against Agnipath to Delhi HC
The Kerala High Court on Monday ordered that the petitions challenging the Centre’s Agnipath Scheme be transferred to the Delhi High Court .
The order was issued in view of the Supreme Court directive to transfer such cases pending before various High Courts to the Delhi High Court.
The petition was filed by the candidates challenging the cancellation of the finalization proceedings of Soldier cadre recruitment. The Armed Forces Tribunal had earlier dismissed their petition.
