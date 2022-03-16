HC transfers bail pleas of CPI(M) workers to Thrissur court

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday transferred to the Thrissur Sessions Court the bail applications of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers arrested in connection with the death of Deepu, a worker of Twenty20 party in Kizhakambalam, from the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court.

The court issued the order on a petition filed by C.C. Kunjaru, father of Deepu, seeking to transfer the bail applications to any other court.

The petitioner had pointed out that Section 15 A of the SC/ST (Prevention Of Atrocities) Act 1989 mandated that notice should be served to the victim in any bail proceedings. However, he had not been served any notice as per the Section. Nor he was informed about the status of the investigation. The Ernakulam Principal Sessions Sessions judge, where the bail petitions were pending, appeared to be highly biased, the petitioner alleged.