HC to take up ED appeal on summons to Isaac posted only after elections

April 12, 2024

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday adjourned the hearing on an appeal filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against a single judge interim order directing it not to summon former Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac for questioning in connection with the FEMA violations in the floating of masala bonds by KIIFB, till the Lok Sabha elections are over.

When the petition came up for hearing, the Bench said that the appeal could be heard soon after elections, that is in the last week of April or first week of May.

Counsel for ED submitted that ED was entitled to continue with its investigation and elections cannot be a reason to postpone an investigation. The summons had been issued to Dr. Isaac well before the elections were notified. In fact, the investigation was almost over and the former Minister should cooperate with the summons for concluding the investigation.

The single judge after going through the files submitted by ED had found that Dr Isaac need to explain certain transactions. The elections should not be the only ground to delay the investigation.

