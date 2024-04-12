GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

HC to take up ED appeal on summons to Isaac posted only after elections

April 12, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday adjourned the hearing on an appeal filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against a single judge interim order directing it not to summon former Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac for questioning in connection with the FEMA violations in the floating of masala bonds by KIIFB, till the Lok Sabha elections are over.

When the petition came up for hearing, the Bench said that the appeal could be heard soon after elections, that is in the last week of April or first week of May.

Counsel for ED submitted that ED was entitled to continue with its investigation and elections cannot be a reason to postpone an investigation. The summons had been issued to Dr. Isaac well before the elections were notified. In fact, the investigation was almost over and the former Minister should cooperate with the summons for concluding the investigation.

The single judge after going through the files submitted by ED had found that Dr Isaac need to explain certain transactions. The elections should not be the only ground to delay the investigation.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.