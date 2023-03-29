HamberMenu
HC to look into settlements in elephant corridors

March 29, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday observed that it will look into the circumstances under which settlers came to be rehabilitated in areas recognised as part of elephant corridors.

The Bench comprising Justice A.K. Jayasanakaran Nambiar and Justice Gopinath P. made the observations when the case against the decision of the Forest department to capture wild elephant Arikompan came up for hearing.

“We have to balance the rival interests of the people of the locality as well as the animal concerned while searching for a lasting solution to the problem itself. In that process, we will also need to look into the circumstances under which settlers came to be rehabilitated in areas that we are told have been already recognised as elephant corridors at the time of their rehabilitation,” the court said.

The court, during the hearing, observed that if it found that tribespeople had been resettled in the area notwithstanding the report that the areas were part of elephant corridors,  it would term it an act of gross negligence by the policymakers.

The court also noted that the committee of experts would suggest what steps would bring about a balance between the conflicting interests of humans and animals in given situations, as also what steps could be put in place to avoid such situations in future.

The State executive may also have to think of putting in place restrictions as regards the nature of activities that could be carried out by residents in localities that border forest areas as also in those localities that fall in the path of identified elephant corridors, the court added.

