HC to implead poll panel, Sub-Collector in missing ballot box case

January 17, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court has ordered to implead the Election Commission of India and the Perinthalmanna Sub-Collector in an election petition challenging the election of Indian Union Muslim League leader Najeeb Kanthapuram from the Perinthalmanna Assembly constituency.

The court expressed concern over the missing of a box of uncounted special ballots kept in safe custody.

Mr. Kanthapuram defeated his rival K.P.M. Mustafa of the Left Democratic Front by a slender margin of 38 votes in the 2021 Assembly polls.

The High Court had earlier rejected a plea of Mr. Kanthapuram seeking to dismiss the election petition of Mr. Mustafa. The ballot box, which went missing from the strongroom of the Perinthalmanna sub-treasury, was later found in the office of the Joint Registrar of the Cooperative Department at the Civil Station, Malappuram.

As many as 348 special postal votes polled by voters above 80 years of age and the physically challenged had not been counted as the cover containing the ballots did not have the seal and signature of the polling official. These votes were later declared invalid. Mr. Mustafa moved the election petition arguing that he would have won the election if the votes were counted.

The judge directed that the box shall be kept in the safe custody of the court. The court indicated that it shall decide on ordering an inquiry after hearing both the parties in the case.

Mr. Kanthapuram demanded that the issue of missing of the ballot box shall be looked into by the Election Commission or the High Court. He also demanded that the box shall be kept in the safe custody of the court.

The court will consider the case on January 31 as the parties sought time to offer their views on the report of the Sub-Collector.