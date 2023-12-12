HamberMenu
HC to hold in-camera hearing in an anticipatory bail plea of former GP in sexual assault case

December 12, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday adjourned to December 14 hearing on a petition filed by former senior government pleader P.G Manu seeking anticipatory bail in a sexual assault case registered against him by the Choattanikara police. Justice Gopinath P. also allowed the plea by the Additional Director General of Prosecution to hold an in-camera hearing in the case. The ADGP submitted that an in-camera proceeding was required in the interest of the victim and her family. According to the petitioner, the case was a result of a calculated attempt by his professional rivals to malign him. His rivals had colluded with the Circle Inspector of Chottanikkara police station and forced the victim to give a false statement against him, he alleged. The conduct of the complainant and her agents after registration of the crime makes it clear that their “only intention is to tarnish the image and spoil his career as they are circulating defamatory contents through social media,” he pointed out in his petition.

