HC to constitute expert panel to prevent human-animal conflicts

May 03, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday decided to constitute a committee of wildlife experts to study and make short- and long-term suggestions to prevent human-animal conflicts and to restore wildlife corridors.

The Bench comprising Justice A.K. Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Gopinath P. made the observation when a case relating to wild elephant Arikompan, which had been translocated from Chinnakanal in Idukki district to the Periyar Tiger Reserve, came up for hearing.

The court orally observed that the committee could collate the information provided by the task forces constituted to deal with human-animal conflict and suggest steps to mitigate the attack of wild animals on humans. The committee also needs to look into the restoration of wildlife corridors. The creation of sanctuary for the preservation of the wild animals could also be thought of as suggested by the Forest department.

The court asked the government to give names of wildlife experts and others who could be included on the committee. The amicus curiae appointed in the case would be convener of the committee, the court added.

Panchayats criticised

The court observed that panchayats near forests gave permission to resort operators to set up temporary sheds and the later complained about human-animal conflicts. Besides, the local bodies were not disposing of the accumulated waste, attracting wild animals to the areas.

The court also slammed the president of the Santhanpara grama panchayat who submitted that he was not aware of the meeting of the task force, of which he was a member. The court warned him not to play politics. He would be thrown out of the committee if he did not cooperate with the task force. His submission had made the court doubtful of his bona fides, the court added.