HC terms KU Senate’s action an affront to the court

December 07, 2022 07:00 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday slammed the Kerala University Senate for passing a resolution asking the Chancellor to withdraw the notification constituting a selection committee for appointing a new Vice-Chancellor (V-C) for the university when the case relating to the issue was pending before the court.

Justice Devan Ramachandran orally observed that the resolution was an affront to the court’s authority. The court noted that when the issue relating to the nomination of members to the selection committee was pending before the court, the Senate had passed a resolution saying that it would nominate its representative to the selection committee only if the Chancellor withdrew his notification on the selection committee. It was as if a litigant asking a co-litigant to withdraw a notification involved a case.

The Senate, by passing the resolution, was dictating terms to the court. The Senate should not have passed the resolution, the court said adding that the Senate did not trust the court. Had the Senate nominated a person, the court would have quashed the Chancellor’s notification. In fact, the Senate did not want a new V-C and was putting the students to peril.

Governor criticised

The court made the oral observation when the petitions challenging the action of the Chancellor in withdrawing the 15 nominated members from the Senate came up for hearing.

The court, while referring to the various communication sent to the Senate and the university by the Chancellor over the nominations, observed that his action amounted to child’s play. An authority such as the Chancellor was not expected to act like this. The court adjourned the hearing on the petitions to Thursday for further hearing.