HC tells authorities to prevent anti-social activities by other methods before resorting to KAAPA

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has observed that that in a case where it is possible to prevent a detenu from continuing his anti-social activity by methods other than his preventive detention the authorities are bound to adopt those methods rather than depriving a detenu of his rights under Article 21 of the Constitution of India. The court passed the order recently while dismissing a petition filed by a known rowdy against an order under Section 15(1) of Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 2007(KAAPA) restraining him from entering Thrissur district for a period of six months. The Bench said that cases where proceedings such as those under Section 107 of Criminal Procedure Code are initiated for securing peace and tranquillity, the authorities should consider whether, in spite of the initiation of such proceedings it is necessary to preventively detain or extern the person concerned and that on such examination if the authorities are satisfied that detention or externment is necessary, it is open to the authorities to validly do so. The court added that in so far as the case is concerned the order itself refers to the proceedings under Section 107 of Cr.P.C initiated against the detenu and the satisfaction of the detaining authority that such proceedings were insufficient to prevent the detenu from continuing his anti-social activities.