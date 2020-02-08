HC takes note of special children’s condition after hospital closure

The Kerala High Court on Friday took note of the pathetic condition of as many as 16 special children admitted to a hospital at Palarivattom for treatment, following the abrupt closure of the hospital by its owners.

When a report on the incident came up for hearing, Justice Sathish Ninan directed the Ernakulam General Hospital superintendent to depute a general physician to examine the children and their parents and provide treatment if needed.

The court also directed the District Collector, who is also the chairman of the local level committee under the National Trust for the Welfare of Persons with Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Mental Retardation and Multiple Disabilities Act, to inform it of the decision taken at the meeting of the committee scheduled for February 10.

The issue was brought to the notice of the court by V. Ramkumar Nambiar, amicus curiae, appointed in mental health cases. In his report, Mr. Nambiar said the foundation had abruptly closed the hospital and withdrawn all facilities available to the 16 children, leaving them and their parents in the lurch.

The court also served notice to Ajesh Thomas, CEO of Life CAre Foundation, which runs the hospital.

When the petition came up for hearing, the Kerala High Court Advocates’ Association offered to provide necessary food to the children and their mothers.

The court posted the case for further hearing on February 11.