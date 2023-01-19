HC suspends licence of Vedivazhipadu contractor of Malikappuram temple

January 19, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Thursday suspended the licence of the contractor of Vedivazhipadu at Malikappuram temple, near Sabarimala, and directed the Additional District Magistrate, Thrissur, who had issued the explosive licence to the contractor to appear in person before the court on January 24 to explain the grant of licence.

Three employees of the contractor were injured in the explosion that took place on January 2 at a shed at the temple, where the explosives were kept. The court perused the files relating to the grant of licence and pointed out that the reason given by the Additional District Magistrate was that there was a directive from the High Court to consider the contractor’s application and grant him licence. The court noted that there was no such directive by the High Court on the petition filed by the contractor. In fact, the petition was dismissed by the High Court.

The court directed the Additional District Magistrate Magistrate to appear in person to explain the facts and circumstances leading to the issue of licence to the contractor.