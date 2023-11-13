HC suspends govt order doing away with retention of electricity duty by KSEB

November 13, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Monday suspended for two months the government order doing away with the system of retaining electricity duty by the KSEB collected from customers with effect from November 1, 2023. Justice Basant Balaji passed the order on a writ petition filed by the KSEB pensioners Association, Kottayam challenging the government order amendment to the second transfer scheme which allowed the KSEB to retain the electricity duty. The petitioner contended that the government order while amending the scheme had omitted clause 6(9)(e) which cast a duty on the KSEB to pay annual pension contribution on the actuarial valuation to the master trust in respect of personnel transferred to the company. As per the clause, the government had assured funding of ₹5,861 crores over a period of 10 years from the date of transfer by way of retention of electricity duty. The KSEB had been operating the master trust account as a current account, remitting money on requirement basis for disbursal and fulfilment of retirement benefits. The trust was acting as intermediary institution for effecting disbursement of pensions and other retirement benefits. By deleting the clause 6(9(e), the KSEB had been absolved of its liability to make annual pension contribution to the retired KSEB employees. This would result in the collapse of the master trust and cuts at the root of the tripartite agreement which evisages the master trust being funded in terms of the clause 6(9)(e).Therefore, the government decision was arbitrary and illegal.