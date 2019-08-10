HC summons GCDA, Corpn. secretaries

The secretaries of the Kochi Corporation and the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) have been asked to personally appear before the Kerala High Court in a case relating to the maintenance and upkeep of the walkway at Marine Drive.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Hrishikesh Roy and Justice A.K. Jayasankaran Nambiar also directed the two officials to “interact with each other and deliberate specifically on the 11 points highlighted in the statement filed on behalf of the Police Commissioner” and inform the court of the specific time frame within which the issues facing the walkway could be addressed.

The court has posted the case for August 14.

The issues, which the Police Commissioner highlighted, included proper lighting of the walkway, installation of CCTV cameras, repairing, re-fixing and replacing the damaged tiles, avoidance of waterlogging in the walkway by constructing canals, repairing the damaged benches and setting up signages and warning boards in different languages.

The court observed that the counter affidavit filed by the Authority was evasive regarding its responsibility for the upkeep of the walkway.