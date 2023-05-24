ADVERTISEMENT

HC stops renovation work at Thirunelli Mahavishnu Temple

May 24, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - KOCHI

Division Bench appoints Advocate Commissioner to visit temple premises, file a report

The Hindu Bureau

The ongoing renovation work at the Thirunelli Mahavishnu Temple was stayed by the Kerala High Court for 10 days.

Issuing the order, a Division Bench of the court comprising Justices Anil K. Narendran and P.G. Ajithkumar also appointed an Advocate Commissioner to visit the temple premises and file a report, along with photographs of the renovation work.

The court issued the directive on a petition by a devotee in Wayanad, seeking an order to the Director of Archaeology to constitute a monitoring committee of archaeological experts to ensure that no harm was caused to the archaeological value of the temple.

The court noted that the officers of the Archaeology department had visited the temple and served a notice on the temple authorities to immediately stop all renovation work, which may cause damage to the archaeological and architectural value of the temple. The notice was issued even before the petition was filed before the court, the Bench noted.

The court asked the Malabar Devaswom Board and the Archaeology department to render necessary assistance to the Advocate Commissioner during the inspection.

