HC stops leasing out Pampa Manalpuram

Nine-day 'Ramakatha' programme

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday set aside the permission granted by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to a Delhi-based trust for holding a nine-day 'Ramakatha' programme at Pamba Manalpuram.

The Bench passed the order in a suo motu case initiated by the court based on a news report saying that a portion of the Manalpuram had been leased out for the programme. The news report said that steps were being taken to clean the areas, erect a 'pandal' and set apart parking slots.

The court observed that the site was meant for providing facilities for devotees arriving for 'darshan' or pilgrimage and, therefore, a programme meant exclusively for followers of the trust could be permitted there.

Holding that the permission granted by the TDB could not be sustained, the court observed that "no land on the Pamba Manalpuram can be exclusively used for any such activity, thereby causing inconvenience to the pilgrims."

The Bench observed that before granting any such permission, the TDB should consult the forest authorities as the area was lying close to the Periyar Tiger Reserve. The trust had contended that the programme was being organised exclusively for its members in view of the COVID-19 restrictions.