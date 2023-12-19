HC steps in to prevent fleecing of Sabarimala pilgrims

December 19, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court has asked the State Legal Metrology Department to blacklist the traders, who fleece the Sabarimala pilgrims from other States.

The court directed the authorities to tighten inspection at Sannidhanam, Pamba, Erumely and Nilakkal to prevent the traders charging exorbitant price for foodstuff. The authorities should ensure that the traders collect the price fixed by the District Collectors concerned. In the event of the traders charging excessive prices, it should be brought to the notice of the Travancore Devaswom Board and the local self government institutions convened. Subsequently, steps should be initiated for black-listing the traders, directed the bench.

A Division Bench of the court consisting of Justice Anil K. Narendran and Justice G. Girish issued the order while impleading the Legal Metrology Department in the case. The bench had earlier initiated suo motu proceedings in the case.

The court asked the authorities to ensure that the price list of the foodstuff is displayed in all the eateries in different languages and a special officer appointed for addressing the grievances of the pilgrims. Nodal officers shall be appointed for supporting the pilgrims, the bench directed.

The civic representatives of Erumely panchayat assured the court that effective steps would be initiated for ensuring the court directives.

The Board informed the court that a virtual queue system has been initiated for the pilgrims to view the Mandalam-Makaravilakku festival. It also informed the court that steps for cleaning up the underpass at Sannidhanam had been initiated. The court asked the board to provide proper lighting along the underpass.