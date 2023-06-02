ADVERTISEMENT

HC stays trial court order to destroy material evidence in murder case ahead of appeal time

June 02, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - KOCHI

As per law, the material objects seized in connection with a crime has to be kept for 60 days, the time allowed for filing an appeal

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has stayed an order of the Kollam Additional Sessions Court-IV directing that material objects in a murder case be destroyed or sold, after pronouncing the verdict in the case, without waiting for the expiry of the time limit for filing an appeal.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas passed the stay order on a petition filed by Lissie, wife of the victim in the murder case. The sessions court had acquitted all the eight accused in the case relating to the murder of Jose Sahayan of Mylakkad.

Appeal filed

When the petition came up for hearing, V. Jayapradeep, counsel for the petitioner, said that as per law, the material objects seized in connection with the crime had to be kept for 60 days, the time allowed for filing an appeal. In fact, the petitioner had filed an appeal well before the expiry of the time period and it was also admitted by the High Court.

However, the sessions court ordered destruction of certain material objects and sale of certain other objects even before the expiry of the appeal period. The petitioner, therefore, sought a directive to stay the order and keep all the material objects in the custody of the trial court.

The court also directed the High Court Registry to obtain a report from the sessions court as to whether the material objects produced in the court had been destroyed or sold and if so, the dates on which such destruction or sale took place.

