HC stays the new amendments to KER

Order on writ petition filed by the Association of Private School Aided Managers

The Kerala High Court on Monday restrained the State government for a month from enforcing or giving effect to the amendments brought to Kerala Education Rules (KER) which include provision for disciplinary action against the teacher in charge and headmaster/headmistress and managers for creating new posts in their schools through bogus admission or forged attendance.

The court passed the order on a writ petition filed by the Association of Private School Aided Managers. The other amendment stipulated that the additional posts shall be filled up by appointing teachers from among the list of protected teachers in the teacher bank, with the permission of the Deputy Director (Education) concerned, and by appointing teachers from the teacher’s bank.

Petitioner’s contention

The petitioner contended that the amendment was illegal and unsustainable because there was no such teachers’ bank in any district and there was no such a list of protected teachers.

The petitioner termed as illegal yet another amendment which said that the teacher in charge of a class in Classes I to VIII shall report the details of pupils who had been absent without leave for fifteen working days consecutively or who had been continuously absent for five working days from the reopening day to the Headmaster or Headmistress or Vice Principal.

The amendment also mandated that the Headmaster or Headmistress or the Vice Principal as the case may be shall take immediate follow-up actions. The petitioner said that this provision went against the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act.2009 as no student could be removed without consulting with the local authority.