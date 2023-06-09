HC stays single judge’s directive to grant education loan

June 09, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Thursday stayed a single judge’s verdict directing the SBI to sanction education loan to a student, disregarding CIBIL score of the student. The Bench led by Chief Justice S.V.N. Bhatti passed the stay order on an appeal filed by the SBI. According to the bank, the loan could be sanctioned only as per the applicable rules and the provisions of the Credit Information Companies Act. In fact, there were a lot of deficiencies in the application of the student including multiple loans default history by the student as well as his parents.

The single judge had held that simply because there was a low CIBIL score for an applicant student, the education loan application should not have been rejected by the bank. A humanitarian approach was necessary from the banks, the single judge had observed. The single judge’s order came on a petition filed by Noel Paul Fredy of Aluva.

