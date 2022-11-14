HC stays proceedings to list three lawyers as accused

November 14, 2022 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Monday stayed all further proceedings based on a police report seeking to arraign three lawyers of Congress MLA Eldose Kunnapillil as accused in a sexual assault case registered against the Congress MLA.

Justice Kauser Edappagath passed the order when the petition filed by Jose J. Cheruvil, Alex M. Sakaria, and P.S. Suneer, lawyers appearing for the Congress MLA, came up for hearing.

They said that in her statement given by the survivor under section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code or in her subsequent statements before the magistrate court, no allegation against the petitioners had been levelled nor their names mentioned. They alleged that the attempt of the investigation agency was to restrain the petitioners from conducting the cases for the accused MLA.

