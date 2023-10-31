HamberMenu
HC stays order on resumption of land of Akashavani

October 31, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday stayed the order of the revenue authorities  resuming 29.33 acres of land, belonging to All India Radio at Muttathara, Thiruvananthapuram  Justice Viju Abraham passed the order on a petition filed by Subramanian Iyer ,Director, Akashvani, Thiruvananthapuram challenging the order of the Tahsildar Thiruvananthapuram taking over the land.  The petitioner contended that that provisions of the land conservancy act cannot be invoked for taking over the land, as the property is admittedly in possession of AIR from 1950 onwards. He had also contented that if a person was in continuous possession of a property for a long time under an assertion of title, the said possession is to be ascertained as a legal one. He also pointed out that the appellate authorities under the Act were subordinate officers of the District Collector who had initiated the proceeding for taking over the land. Therefore, it would not be any efficacious remedy under the Act.

