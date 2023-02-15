HC stays order for quick verification on complaint against V.J. Kurian

February 15, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday stayed the order of the Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court directing the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) to conduct a quick verification on a complaint that former Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) managing director V.J. Kurian had illegally allotted around 1,20,000 shares of the company to a person who was not an employee of the company, under the Employees Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP).

Justice Kauser Edappagath issued the stay order on a petition filed by Mr. Kurian challenging the vigilance court’s order. In his petition, Mr. Kurian said the Vigilance Court appeared to have issued the order on the wrong understanding that there was an ESOP scheme in the company. In fact, CIAL did not have such an ESOP scheme. In fact, the decision to allot shares was taken by the board of directors chaired by the Chief Minister on December 2, 2004.

He pointed out that shares were allotted to V.O. Sebastian and 33 other applicants. In the share transfer committee, the managing director was only a member and did not have any discretionary power to allot shares. The complaint was filed to harass the petitioner.