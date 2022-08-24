HC stays order cancelling bail in Madhu lynching case

Special Correspondent KOCHI
August 24, 2022 19:29 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday stayed till August 29 an order of the special court for offences under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Mannarkad, cancelling the bail granted to the accused in the Attappady Madhu lynching case.

Justice Kauser Edappagath passed the order on a petition moved by Marakkar and Radhakrishnan, the second and fifth accused, against the bail cancellation order.

The petitioners submitted that the trial court had no jurisdiction to cancel the bail as it was granted by the High Court. The trial court went wrong by exercising the powers conferred under Section 439 (2) of the Criminal Procedure Code. The application for cancellation of the bail ought to have been filed before the High Court.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

They pointed out that the special court cancelled the bail on the ground that they had tried to influence the witnesses. However, no witnesses had raised any complaint regarding threat or coercion held by the accused. In fact, the petitioners had never interfered in the trial and were cooperating with the trial. The order was passed in a mechanical way and there was non-application of mind by the special court.

During the hearing, the court asked how could a lower court have jurisdiction to cancel the bail granted by the High Court.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

T.A. Shaji, Director General of Prosecution, submitted that the trial court had ample powers to cancel the bail if conditions were violated even if the bail order was passed by the High Court.

The court said the legal point on the jurisdiction of the special court along with the merits of the case should be heard in detail.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app