HC stays order cancelling bail in Madhu lynching case

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday stayed till August 29 an order of the special court for offences under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Mannarkad, cancelling the bail granted to the accused in the Attappady Madhu lynching case.

Justice Kauser Edappagath passed the order on a petition moved by Marakkar and Radhakrishnan, the second and fifth accused, against the bail cancellation order.

The petitioners submitted that the trial court had no jurisdiction to cancel the bail as it was granted by the High Court. The trial court went wrong by exercising the powers conferred under Section 439 (2) of the Criminal Procedure Code. The application for cancellation of the bail ought to have been filed before the High Court.

They pointed out that the special court cancelled the bail on the ground that they had tried to influence the witnesses. However, no witnesses had raised any complaint regarding threat or coercion held by the accused. In fact, the petitioners had never interfered in the trial and were cooperating with the trial. The order was passed in a mechanical way and there was non-application of mind by the special court.

During the hearing, the court asked how could a lower court have jurisdiction to cancel the bail granted by the High Court.

T.A. Shaji, Director General of Prosecution, submitted that the trial court had ample powers to cancel the bail if conditions were violated even if the bail order was passed by the High Court.

The court said the legal point on the jurisdiction of the special court along with the merits of the case should be heard in detail.