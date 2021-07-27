HC stays notice for demolition of Madrasa in Minicoy

Lakshadweep Administration told to file counter affidavit in four weeks

The Kerala High Court has stayed the Lakshadweep Administration’s notice for evicting and demolishing the four-decade-old madrassa, Al Madrasathul Uloomiya, in Minicoy Island.

Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan passed the interim order on a writ petition filed by Zainul Abid, president, Al Madrasathul Uloomiya, Minicoy, seeking to quash the notice.

The petitioner pointed out that the madrasa was established in 1980 for imparting religious instructions to children of officials coming from the mainland or other islands and working in governmental and quasi-governmental institutions in Minicoy Island, who were unfamiliar with Mahal, a language predominantly spoken in the island.

He said the hasty manner in which the administration was preparing to demolish the madrasa was an abuse of power. The land was allotted under 14(2) of the Laccadive, Minicoy & Amindivi Islands Land Revenue and Tenancy Regulations, 1965. Therefore, he could not be termed as a person occupying the land without lawful authority. Besides, the Deputy Collector had no authority to issue the notice.

The court directed the administration to file a counter-affidavit within four weeks.