HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC stays NGT order on SEIAA clearance

August 16, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday stayed for a month the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order setting aside the environmental clearance granted by the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority(SEIAA) to the non-special economic zone (SEZ) site of the Taurus Downtown Trivandrum project. The stay order was passed on a writ petition filed by Dragonstone Realty Private Limited. Taurus Downtown Trivandrum is a mixed use office, retail, residential and hotel development project located at the heart of Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram spreading over 5 million sq ft. The project consists of two components, a 12-acre SEZ parcel and a 10-acre non-SEZ parcel.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.