HC stays NGT order on SEIAA clearance

August 16, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday stayed for a month the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order setting aside the environmental clearance granted by the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority(SEIAA) to the non-special economic zone (SEZ) site of the Taurus Downtown Trivandrum project. The stay order was passed on a writ petition filed by Dragonstone Realty Private Limited. Taurus Downtown Trivandrum is a mixed use office, retail, residential and hotel development project located at the heart of Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram spreading over 5 million sq ft. The project consists of two components, a 12-acre SEZ parcel and a 10-acre non-SEZ parcel.