HC stays liquor shop closure

Special Correspondent KOCHI
August 23, 2022 19:43 IST

The Kerala High Court has stayed the Thiruvananthapuram District Collector's order for closing down liquor shops within the limits of the Vizhinjam police station.

The court passed the stay order, pointing out that the protest against Vizhinjam international seaport by the action council of fishers led by the Latin Archdiocese might not be violent, but it was continuing for long.

The Collector's order was challenged by a hotelier at Venganoor, Vizhinjam. He sought a directive from the government not to close down the bar hotel for two days in view of the agitations.

