HC stays KSRTC order asking schools, colleges to share cost of student ticket concessions

July 13, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court has stayed for a month the order of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) requiring the managements of unaided schools, self-financing colleges, and recognised schools to pay 35% of the ticket charges for students in addition to the 35% being paid by the students for travelling on its buses. The court stayed the order on a writ petition filed by the Kerala CBSE School Management Association.

According to the petitioner, the clause 4 of the February 27 memorandum issued by the KSRTC made it clear that 30% of the ticket charges would be given as concession to students studying in the self-financing colleges, unaided schools and recognised schools. It also said that the managers of schools have to share the rest of the charges equally. The petitioner contended that the students could not be classified based on the institutions in which they were studying. Such classification was without any authority of law. There was no justification for different charges for students studying the same course while they are travelling on the same buses.