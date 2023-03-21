ADVERTISEMENT

HC stays its order declaring election of A. Raja void for 10 days

March 21, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has stayed for 10 days its order declaring the election of A. Raja from Devikulam Assembly Constituency as void.

The court granted the stay to enable Mr. Raja move the Supreme Court challenging the order of the High Court. Though Mr. Raja could participate in the State Assembly, he would not get any right of voting or any remuneration or emoluments as that of a Member of Legislative Assembly for the period, the court clarified.

The High Court had declared the election void on a petition from D. Kumar, the UDF candidate who was defeated in the election. Mr. Kumar had argued that only those persons who belonged to the Scheduled Caste in Kerala alone could claim the status of Scheduled Caste within the State and contest in a constituency reserved for the caste.

He further argued that Mr. Raja, a Christian by religion, was ineligible to contest. The High Court set aside the election, accepting the contentions of the petitioner.

