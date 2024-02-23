HC stays govt. order barring recovery measures on banks’ requests

February 23, 2024 06:55 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court has stayed the government order directing the revenue officials not to initiate coercive/attachment proceedings on the basis of requisition made by nationalised, scheduled, and commercial banks, for recovering dues from borrowers.

The court passed the order recently while allowing the interim plea of Federal Bank Ltd. for directing the revenue authority to proceed with its request for initiating proceedings for the sale and attachment of defaulter’s properties.

When the petition challenging the order came up for hearing, counsel for the bank pointed out that the government had in 1979 issued a circular declaring that section 71 of Kerala Revenue Recovery Act, 1968, shall be applicable to the recovery of amounts due from any person to any bank on account of any loan advanced to such person by the bank for agriculture purposes. In view of the this circular, the government order directing revenue officials not to initiate coercive/attachment proceedings on requisition made by nationalised, scheduled and commercial banks could not be sustained.

The bank contended that while issuing the order, the government had taken a different stand in respect of recoveries by the Kerala Bank. Therefore, the order was discriminatory.

The court observed that prima facie, there appeared to be merit in the submissions advanced by the counsel for the bank.