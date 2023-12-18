HC stays govt. directive to district collectors to raise funds for Navakerala sadas

December 18, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Monday stayed a government order directing the district collector/administration to collect money through advertisements for the Navakerala sadas.

The Bench comprising Justice A. Muhamed Mustaque and Justice Shoba Annamma Eapen, while passing the order, observed that mobilisation of money through advertisement could not be permitted in the sense that there were no guidelines in what manner the money should be collected and accounted for.

The court passed the stay order when the petition of Jollymon Kalayil, of Pathanamthitta, seeking a directive to the Chief Secretary and other government officers to immediately dissociate themselves from the Navakerala Sadas came up for hearing.

The petitioner submitted that the LDF government was misusing government machinery and fleecing the exchequer to pitch their election campaign ahead of the forthcoming Parliamentary elections. He alleged that the ruling party was misusing the bureaucracy to raise funds and sponsorships for the programme, violating the code of conduct prescribed for civil servants as well as the laws on taxation, banking and other regulations. Though the government order says that “no cash contributions should be raised for the programme or coupons or receipts printed”, it further stipulated that the district collectors and administration should identify sponsors and collect money through advertisements. These were euphemisms for raising funds from private parties/citizens/business for an explicitly political campaign.

