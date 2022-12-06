HC stays further proceedings in case involving Sriram Venkitaraman

December 06, 2022 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday stayed further proceedings in a road accident case involving IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman, which had resulted in the death of journalist K.M. Basheer in 2019 The court had earlier stayed the order of the Thiruvananthapuram Additional District and Sessions Court discharging the IAS officer from the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder in the case. When the petition filed by the State government challenging the Sessions Court’s order came up for hearing, Justice Ziayd Rahman clarified that if the proceedings were not stayed, the accused could be prosecuted for the other offenses slapped on him. The clarificatory order was passed in addition to its earlier stay order. The government in its petition pointed out that the sessions court had failed to consider the conduct of the accused soon after the accident. The IAS officer who was a qualified doctor got the collection of his blood sample delayed to dilute the alcohol contents in the blood. He had made all efforts to destroy the evidence, the government alleged.

