HC stays fresh ED summons issued to Cooperative Society Registrar

December 20, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday stayed the fresh summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate to the Registrar of Cooperative Societies in connection with the siphoning off of the deposits in Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank in Thrissur.

Justice P.V. Kunhikrishnan passed the order on a petition filed by Registrar T.V. Subhash challenging the fresh summons issued by the ED. When the petition challenging the first summons came up for hearing last time, counsel for the ED submitted that it did not intend to proceed with the summons and a fresh summons would be issued.

The court had then prima facie opined that the first summons was issued not in accordance with the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court said it was true that it had clarified that fresh summons could be issued in accordance with the law. After going through the present summons, the court was of the opinion that the same was to be stayed till the disposal of the writ petition. A larger issue was to be decided in this case, the court added.

The new summons asked the Registrar to show the amounts granted out of the deposit credit guarantee scheme and also produce all the circulars issued by the Registrar.

The petitioner alleged it was to discredit the cooperative sector of the State in its entirety that the summons had been issued. The ED could conduct a probe only into a predicate offence. The scope and purport of the investigation by the ED should be restricted to the laundering of the proceeds of the predicate offence.

The ED was attempting to conduct a roving inquiry into the affairs of the co- operative sector.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.