HC stays distribution of merit certificates to winners of KU youth festival

The Kerala High Court on Thursday stayed the distribution of merit certificates and grace marks to winners in the events at the Kerala University Youth Festival against which allegations of corruption have been levelled. The court passed the order on a writ petition filed by Aswin K.S., who came third in the English debate contest at the festival.

The petitioner pointed out that there had been allegations of corruption and malpractices against the members of the organising committee and certain judges. The allegation was that they had indulged in unethical practices such as soliciting bribes from participants and their families in exchange of favourable results in various events. The manipulation was mainly done in team events and multiple teams shared top positions, casting suspicion about the authenticity of the judging committee.

Against varsity union

He also alleged that the students’ organisations controlling the university union had intimidated or assaulted students from colleges where their organisations did not have an upper hand. The acts of the union had compromised the fairness and integrity of the youth festival.

