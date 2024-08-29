ADVERTISEMENT

HC stays distribution of merit certificates to winners of KU youth festival

Published - August 29, 2024 07:44 pm IST - KOCHI

Petitioner says there has been allegations of corruption and malpractices against the members of the organising committee and certain judges

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Thursday stayed the distribution of merit certificates and grace marks to winners in the events at the Kerala University Youth Festival against which allegations of corruption have been levelled. The court passed the order on a writ petition filed by Aswin K.S., who came third in the English debate contest at the festival.

The petitioner pointed out that there had been allegations of corruption and malpractices against the members of the organising committee and certain judges. The allegation was that they had indulged in unethical practices such as soliciting bribes from participants and their families in exchange of favourable results in various events. The manipulation was mainly done in team events and multiple teams shared top positions, casting suspicion about the authenticity of the judging committee.

Against varsity union

He also alleged that the students’ organisations controlling the university union had intimidated or assaulted students from colleges where their organisations did not have an upper hand. The acts of the union had compromised the fairness and integrity of the youth festival.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US