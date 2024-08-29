GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC stays distribution of merit certificates to winners of KU youth festival

Petitioner says there has been allegations of corruption and malpractices against the members of the organising committee and certain judges

Published - August 29, 2024 07:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Thursday stayed the distribution of merit certificates and grace marks to winners in the events at the Kerala University Youth Festival against which allegations of corruption have been levelled. The court passed the order on a writ petition filed by Aswin K.S., who came third in the English debate contest at the festival.

The petitioner pointed out that there had been allegations of corruption and malpractices against the members of the organising committee and certain judges. The allegation was that they had indulged in unethical practices such as soliciting bribes from participants and their families in exchange of favourable results in various events. The manipulation was mainly done in team events and multiple teams shared top positions, casting suspicion about the authenticity of the judging committee.

Against varsity union

He also alleged that the students’ organisations controlling the university union had intimidated or assaulted students from colleges where their organisations did not have an upper hand. The acts of the union had compromised the fairness and integrity of the youth festival.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.