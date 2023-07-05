HC stays collection of blood samples of children of rape and POCSO case victims for DNA test

July 05, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court (HC) on Wednesday stayed the orders passed by various criminal courts in the State directing collection of DNA samples of adopted children of rape survivors and victims in POCSO cases in connection with the prosecution of such cases.

Justice K. Babu passed the order in a suo motu case initiated on the basis of a report by Advocate Parvathy Menon, project coordinator, Victims Rights Centre, Kerala State Legal Services Authority (KELSA), which was forwarded to the court by Advocate General K. Gopalakrishna Kurup.

According to the report, the directive of the criminal courts to the State Adoption Resource Agency to take the DNA samples of the children was violative of privacy of the children.

She also pointed out in her report that the High Court had in Divine Providence Founding Home, Idukki, Vs Raju Gopi and another case held that proof of paternity, positive or negative, would not help the court in deciding rape cases on facts and it was relevant only in maintenance and matrimonial disputes in which the paternity had to be proved by scientific method.

The Supreme Court had also once dismissed a special leave petition against setting aside the order of a sessions court that permitted the DNA test of a child of a rape victim and held that paternity had no relevance in the offence under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (rape).

Therefore, the blood samples of the children could not be collected for conducting DNA test to prove the offence of rape under Section 376 as well as POCSO cases. In fact, Regulation 39 of the Adoption Regulation provided for Child Welfare Committee to collect DNA samples of those children free from adoption within the stipulated period in order to avoid undue harassment to the families who adopt children in such cases.

She said such orders of the criminal courts were in conflict with the provisions of the Adoption Regulations. The privacy of an adopted child could not be violated at any point in her/his growth. There had been instances where blood samples of adopted children of rape victim were ordered to be collected.