HC stays Chancellor’s order rescinding Calicut University Syndicate action against engineer

Published - September 13, 2024 07:30 pm IST - KOCHI

Instrumentation engineer shifted to another post on charges of dereliction of duty and committing irregularities in the installation of the Local Area Network by Syndicate. Chancellor’s order setting aside Syndicate order stayed

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Friday stayed the order of the Chancellor setting aside the order of the Syndicate of Calicut University reverting T. Mohammed Sajid, Instrumentation Engineer at the University Science Instrumentation Centre, to the post of junior engineer on charges of dereliction of duty and committing irregularities in the installation of the Local Area Network (LAN) in university’s hotels, guest houses, and health centres.

The court passed the stay order on a writ petition filed by M.B. Faisal, Syndicate member. According to him, the Syndicate had decided to revert him to the post of junior engineer for five years and recover the loss caused to the university on the basis of a committee constituted by the Syndicate. However, the Chancellor had set aside the order on an appeal filed by Mr. Sajid. Though the Syndicate decided to challenge the Chancellor’s order, the Vice Chancellor was taking steps to implement the order.

The petitioner sought a directive to the Vice Chancellor not to implement the Chancellor’s order, ignoring the decision taken by the Syndicate.

