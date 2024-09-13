GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC stays Chancellor’s order rescinding Calicut University Syndicate action against engineer

Instrumentation engineer shifted to another post on charges of dereliction of duty and committing irregularities in the installation of the Local Area Network by Syndicate. Chancellor’s order setting aside Syndicate order stayed

Published - September 13, 2024 07:30 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Friday stayed the order of the Chancellor setting aside the order of the Syndicate of Calicut University reverting T. Mohammed Sajid, Instrumentation Engineer at the University Science Instrumentation Centre, to the post of junior engineer on charges of dereliction of duty and committing irregularities in the installation of the Local Area Network (LAN) in university’s hotels, guest houses, and health centres.

The court passed the stay order on a writ petition filed by M.B. Faisal, Syndicate member. According to him, the Syndicate had decided to revert him to the post of junior engineer for five years and recover the loss caused to the university on the basis of a committee constituted by the Syndicate. However, the Chancellor had set aside the order on an appeal filed by Mr. Sajid. Though the Syndicate decided to challenge the Chancellor’s order, the Vice Chancellor was taking steps to implement the order.

The petitioner sought a directive to the Vice Chancellor not to implement the Chancellor’s order, ignoring the decision taken by the Syndicate.

Published - September 13, 2024 07:30 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.