HC stays case proceedings against Rahul Gandhi’s staff

July 13, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Thursday stayed for two months the further proceedings in a case lodged against a personal staff of Rahul Gandhi, former Wayanad MP, and three Congress workers on charge of desecrating a picture of Mahatma Gandhi kept in Mr. Rahul Gandhi’s office during an attack allegedly by a group of Student Federation of India (SFI) activists last year. The court also issued a notice to the State government and the Station House Officer, Kalpetta. The petition was filed by Raheesh Kumar K.R., Mujeeb K.A., Rahul Sujatha Ravindran. and Noushad V. of Wayanad seeking to quash the case.