HC stays case against actor Prithviraj

February 16, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Thursday stayed further proceedings in a case registered against actor Prithviraj Sukumaran on a complaint filed by the music band, Thaikkudam Bridge, that its music composition was used in the Kannada film, Kantara, without its permission.

The order came on a petition filed by the actor seeking to quash the case registered by the Kozhikode Town police under Section 63 of the Copy Right Act

The complaint by the music band alleged that the song Varaharoopam in Kantara, infringed the copyright of the song Navarasam, composed by it.

The police had issued notice to the actor under Section 41 (A) of CrPC directing him to appear before it with documents within seven days. The actor said that he was only a distributor of the film. As a director of the company, Pithviraj Productions Private Limited, he merely facilitated the distribution of the film in the State and was not involved in the production of the film or in the making of its music in any capacity.