HC stays arrest of K.M. Shaji

Allegation of taking bribe in sanctioning Plus Two courses

The Kerala High Court on Thursday restrained the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) from arresting Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader K. M. Shaji in a case registered against him for allegedly receiving a bribe of ₹25 lakh from an aided school management at Azhikode in 2014 for sanctioning additional Plus Two courses.

The restraint order on arrest will remain in force till July 26. The order came on a petition filed by Mr. Shaji. He said the registration of the case by the Kannur Vigilance was nothing but gross abuse of the process of the court and politically motivated.

It was a result of political vendetta and to finish off his political career. In order to invoke the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, there should be an allegation that there was a demand and acceptance of illegal gratification.

There was no allegation that the petitioner had made any demand from anybody. Even the legal adviser of the VACB had advised that there was absolutely nothing to register a crime against the petitioner as the entire content of the complaint submitted by a CPI(M) leader was hearsay. The petitioner sought to quash the case.